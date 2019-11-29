FS: EVGA GTX 1080 Ti, 11G-P4-5390-BR

pututu

pututu

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Dec 27, 2015
Messages
1,781
This is an OEM card with similar spec as 11G-P4-5390-KR.

This card is properly taken care off and is in good working condition. No accessories but I can package this card in another EVGA box as shown in the picture below for safe shipping.

Asking $475 shipped to CONUS. Not looking for any trades.

I've limited HeatWare 5-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 267-0-0)

_IMG_2174_in_PC.jpg
_IMG_2175_GPU-Z.jpg


_IMG_2178_Front.jpg
_IMG_2179_Back.jpg


_IMG_2181_Ports.jpg
_IMG_2183.JPG
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top