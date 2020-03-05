FS: EVGA GTX 1080 SC - Qty 2 - PRICE REDUCED

As stated, I have two EVGA GTX 1080 SC that I used in SLI in my rig:

1 ) First one - full retail packaging - $300 shipped - NOW $280 SHIPPED
2 ) Second card - bare card only - $280 shipped - NOW $260 SHIPPED

BUY BOTH - $500 SHIPPED

Paypal only. Lower 48 states only.

Heat = LouPoir 458-0-0

Loupoir@comcast.net

Thanks,

Lou
 
