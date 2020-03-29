FS EVGA GTX 1080 FTW w/EK block & backplate, water cooling stuff, some psu extensions, powder coated and painted Corsair Carbide Air 540 w/ Filter set

1.

EVGA GTX 1080 FTW (6286-RX) w/ EK block and backplate

Looking for $400 for the card add the terminal for $20 more

2. Bitspower matte black 12mm Multilink fittings x 16

Looking for $80 shipped

3. Assortment of matte black Barrow and Corsair fittings

Looking for $170 shipped

4. EK Anticyclone (tall) for XRES X3

Looking for $5

5. EK-RES X3 tube 250 reservoir

How about $10 + shipping for the tube.

6. PrimoChill Enhanced D5 12V Pump Motor - PWM Enabled

Looking for $70 shipped

7. Darkside white psu extension cables with combs

Looking for $30 shipped

8. EZDIY-FAB Sleeved Extension Cable set in black and white with combs

looking for $25 Shipped

9. Custom powder coated and painted Corsair Carbide Air 540 w/ complete DEMCiflex filter set

Looking for $180 local or $210 shipped