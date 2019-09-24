FS: EVGA GTX 1080, 32 GB DDR3 RAM, Thermalright Heatsync LGA1155

The heatsync itself will only for sure work with the LGA1155 it was pulled from.

All adult owned, smoke free environment, etc.EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 SC GAMING, 08G-P4-6183-KR - $315 ShippedI'm the second owner but I've had it for 1.5 years now and it's been great. I don't mine and I know the first owner personally and he doesn't even know what it is so it's never been using for mining. It's currently installed in the system typing this post so all I have for an image is a GPU-Z screenshot. I do not have the original box but it will ship in an ASUS 1080TI box so it'll be nice and safe. Original purchaser was upgrading to a 1080TI at the time and that's where the box comes from.32GB DDR3 4x8GB Crucial Ballistix Sport BLS8G3D1609DS1S00.16FD - $100 ShippedWould prefer to sell as the set of 4. I only have the one plastic case, others will be protected in anti-static bag.Thermalright Ultra 120 Series w/ Boltthrough kit for Sockets LGA 775 / 1155 / 1156 / 1366 - $40 ShippedThe socket adapter was purchased for the i7-2600k which is LGA1155 but it claims to support all of the above sockets. I can't guarentee the screws/plates that gets shipped will work for the other sockets since I pulled this from a build as-is with the LGA1155.