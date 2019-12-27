FS: EVGA GTX 1080, 32 GB DDR3 RAM, MSI Z77A-G45 Motherboard, Thermalright Heatsync LGA1155

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Maverick0984, Sep 24, 2019.

    Maverick0984

    All adult owned, smoke free environment, etc.

    EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 SC GAMING, 08G-P4-6183-KR - $315 Shipped
    Capture.PNG
    I'm the second owner but I've had it for 1.5 years now and it's been great. I don't mine and I know the first owner personally and he doesn't even know what it is so it's never been using for mining. It's currently installed in the system typing this post so all I have for an image is a GPU-Z screenshot. I do not have the original box but it will ship in an ASUS 1080TI box so it'll be nice and safe. Original purchaser was upgrading to a 1080TI at the time and that's where the box comes from.

    32GB DDR3 4x8GB Crucial Ballistix Sport BLS8G3D1609DS1S00.16FD - $160 Shipped
    IMG_20191227_201621.jpg
    Would prefer to sell as the set of 4. I only have the one plastic case, others will be protected in anti-static bag.

    MSI Z77A-G45 w/ I/O Backplate - $75 Shipped
    241613_IMG_20190922_225326.jpg

    Thermalright Ultra 120 Series w/ Boltthrough kit for Sockets LGA 775 / 1155 / 1156 / 1366 - $40 Shipped
    241615_IMG_20190922_225117.jpg

    The socket adapter was purchased for the i7-2600k which is LGA1155 but it claims to support all of the above sockets. I can't guarentee the screws/plates that gets shipped will work for the other sockets since I pulled this from a build as-is with the LGA1155. The heatsync itself will only for sure work with the LGA1155 it was pulled from.
     

    horrorshow

    horrorshow [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,428
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2007
    Bump for the 2600k still being SHOCKINGLY capable! (esp at 4.2+)

GL with sale.

    GL with sale.
     
    horrorshow, Sep 25, 2019
    horrorshow, Sep 25, 2019
