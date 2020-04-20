FS - EVGA GTX 1070 / Unifi USG / Sonos One / Google Titan Security Key

Have a few parts for sale:

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC GAMING (08G-P4-6173-KR) - purchased July 2017, so should have a few more months of warranty. In good condition, and comes with original box. Looking for $190 shipped.

Ubiquiti Unifi USG - Brand new with box. $110 shipped

Sonos One (Gen 1) - In great condition, no major scratches or dents that I can see. Comes with just the speaker and power cable. $135 shipped.

Google Titan Security Key - USB-C version - Never used. $25 shipped

Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/20234/to

Pics:

http://imgur.com/a/hoNp13w


Sold - Corsair SF450 Gold PSU
 
