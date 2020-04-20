FS - EVGA GTX 1070 / Corsair SF450 PSU / Unifi USG

A

aznfury684

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 23, 2005
Messages
461
Have a few parts for sale:

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC GAMING (08G-P4-6173-KR) - purchased July 2017, so should have a few more months of warranty. In good condition, and comes with original box. Looking for $190 shipped.

Corsair SF450 PSU - In excellent condition, purchased from another seller on the forum and then decided to go with a different PSU. $95 shipped.

Ubiquiti Unifi USG - Brand new with box. $115 shipped


Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/20234/to
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top