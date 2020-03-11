FS: EVGA GTX 1050, EVGA 750 ti

DaedalusHelios
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 19, 2008
- Messages
- 2,251
I have a EVGA GTX 1050 2GB 02G-P4-6150-KR and a EVGA GTX 750 ti 2GB 02G-P4-3751-KR for sale. These just run off power in the PCI-Express slot, so they are very low power consumption cards. The GTX 750 ti has seen use for roughly 12 hours a week doing CAD for a few years. The GTX 1050 2GB was in another computer that was booted up for about a week of use to run a printer until said printer was added to a network permanently. These are being sold as just the card in a static bag and bubble wrapped in a box.
~$40 shipped~ EVGA GTX 750 ti 2GB 02G-P4-3751-KR
~$60 shipped~ EVGA GTX 1050 2GB 02G-P4-6150-KR
PayPal preferred, ships USPS Priority soon after payment (within 12 hours). First with money in hand gets it. Thank you for your interest.
Heatware is Echelon V 270-0-0
~$40 shipped~ EVGA GTX 750 ti 2GB 02G-P4-3751-KR
~$60 shipped~ EVGA GTX 1050 2GB 02G-P4-6150-KR
PayPal preferred, ships USPS Priority soon after payment (within 12 hours). First with money in hand gets it. Thank you for your interest.
Heatware is Echelon V 270-0-0