FS : Evga GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Hybrid - $650 shipped

Used Evga RTX 3090 XC3 hybrid with 240mm aio radiator. I bought this used a few months ago for a sff build I was trying to put together since it's one of the smaller pcb cards, but it didn't end up fitting. I've been running it in my alienware desktop since. Card and rad are a bit dusty and rad has some scratches from installing fans but nothing that affects performance. I was going to take it apart to repaste but the temps have been really good as it is and it still has the factory sticker over the screws so I figured I'd leave it alone.
Asking $650 shipped for continental USA. Please send me an email with your heatware / feedback if interested. Pics to come.
