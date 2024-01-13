FS: EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 10GB

I picked up a used 4080 and now selling what will probably be the last EVGA card I ever own. A shame they quit making them.
I bought new from EVGA on 7-22-2021 and will provide original receipt via email upon purchase. Ran a little hot from the factory, I pulled it apart and put good thermal pads on, made a little difference. Always ran at 1850-1900mhz so I think that was normal. 17905 graphics score on timespy. Ran Cyberpunk with all ray tracing and DLSS at 3440x1440 @ 65fps. its a beast.
EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING, 10G-P5-3897-KL, 10GB GDDR6X, iCX3 Technology, ARGB LED, Metal Backplate, LHR
From specs page
Boost Clock: 1800 MHz
Memory Clock: 19000 MHz Effective
CUDA Cores: 8704
Bus Type: PCIe 4.0
Memory Detail: 10240MB GDDR6X
Memory Bit Width: 320 Bit
Memory Bandwidth: 760 GB/s
LED Logo: ARGB
$450 + shipping or best offer.
https://www.heatware.com/u/5583/to
shoeish@gmail.com paypal or for faster response
Ships from Loveland, CO
