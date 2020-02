FS: EVGA Geforce RTX 2080 Super Black Gaming

$525 + actual shipping/fees

Selling my EVGA RTX 2080 Super as I'm transitioning out of video game season into golfing season and want to get a new set of irons for this year. Here's the link to the card . Comes with retail box and red trim kit (still sealed). Works great. Played through Shadow of the TR and Ghost Recon Wildlands with it.Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com Google Pay - kirbyrj@gmail.com Heatware - kirbyrj - 331-0-0Possible Trades:1660 Super and above video card up to 2060, 5700, etc., CPU/MB combo (CFL or Ryzen 3XXX).