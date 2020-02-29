FS: EVGA Geforce RTX 2080 Super Black Gaming

Selling my EVGA RTX 2080 Super as I'm transitioning out of video game season into golfing season and want to get a new set of irons for this year.
Here's the link to the card. Comes with retail box and red trim kit (still sealed). Works great. Played through Shadow of the TR and Ghost Recon Wildlands with it.
$525 + actual shipping/fees
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Google Pay - kirbyrj@gmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj - 331-0-0
Possible Trades:
1660 Super and above video card up to 2060, 5700, etc., CPU/MB combo (CFL or Ryzen 3XXX).
Here's the link to the card. Comes with retail box and red trim kit (still sealed). Works great. Played through Shadow of the TR and Ghost Recon Wildlands with it.
$525 + actual shipping/fees
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Google Pay - kirbyrj@gmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj - 331-0-0
Possible Trades:
1660 Super and above video card up to 2060, 5700, etc., CPU/MB combo (CFL or Ryzen 3XXX).
Last edited: