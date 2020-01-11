FS: EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8 GB FTW3 ULTRA GAMING Video Card

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Mad[H]atter, Jan 11, 2020

    Mad[H]atter

    The card was just purchased on 12/25/19 from Newegg.com. It was registered under my account to eVGA. Gamed on for maybe 20-30 hours max. I haven't noticed any issues at all during tests or games.

    I'm looking for $725 shipped to the continental United States, I will not ship outside of that.
    Payment via Paypal Friends and Family only. I will only accept a deal form an established user, so please include your references when you PM.
    My Heatware is https://www.heatware.com/u/9448/ stretching back the 18 years I've been here and buying/selling/trading.
    https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=08G-P4-3287-KR
    I will snap a couple iPhone photos tomorrow.
     
