FS: EVGA Geforce GTX 1080 Ti + Lenovo Yoga 3rd Gen

kraken0698
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2003
- Messages
- 963
I recently moved up to a RTX card and am selling my now unused GTX 1080 Ti video card. I am also selling a used laptop that has seen only very light use. See details below:
EVGA Geforce 1080ti (11G-P4-6390-KR)
I am asking $375 shipped to the CONUS.
Lenovo Yoga (3rd Generation)
This laptop was hardly used and is in like-new condition. It has seen very light use and rarely even left the desk, so there are no signs of wear on the keyboard and the screen is flawless. The battery holds a full charge as well. AC Adapter included.
I am asking $700 shipped to the CONUS.
My Heatware feedback
Please PM me if interested.
Last edited: