FS: EVGA Geforce GTX 1080 Ti + Lenovo Yoga 3rd Gen

EVGA Geforce 1080ti (11G-P4-6390-KR)

11GB 352-Bit GDDR5X

Core Clock 1480 MHz

Boost Clock 1582 MHz

1 x HDMI 2.0b 3 x DisplayPort 1.4

3584 CUDA Cores

PCI Express 3.0

$375 shipped

Lenovo Yoga (3rd Generation)

Core i5-8350U

8GB RAM

500GB SSD

Intel 620 UHD Graphics 4GB

1920x1080 Touchscreen Display

Integrated Stylus Included

360 degree hinge

$700 shipped

I recently moved up to a RTX card and am selling my now unused GTX 1080 Ti video card. I am also selling a used laptop that has seen only very light use. See details below:This card is in great condition. I recently removed the cooler and replaced the thermal paste. The card runs cooler with the new thermal paste and still runs as good as the day I bought it. The card comes with the original accessories, cables and packaging.I am askingto the CONUS.This laptop was hardly used and is in like-new condition. It has seen very light use and rarely even left the desk, so there are no signs of wear on the keyboard and the screen is flawless. The battery holds a full charge as well. AC Adapter included.I am askingto the CONUS.Please PM me if interested.