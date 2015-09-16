FS: EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC GAMING, 08G-P4-5173-KR, PC133 Memory (still sealed), NIB-ish ATI 9600 AIW

Vanilla Heat

Vanilla Heat

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
1,189
Everything listed has been fully tested and is ready to ship usually the same day!

2FA Enabled User

More gpus to come as I get time to clean and test them. Not the generic description on some of the 580 its just easier, they are all tested the same , repadded if needed etc.

(More detailed pics on request box pics at bottom along with time stamp etc)

video-professor.jpg


"Buy my stuff.. in Video Professor voice..."

Heatware

Vanilla_Heat - User Summary - EXTREME Overclocking Folding @ Home Stats

PayPal but I can also take Crypto etc!

Shipped from 28904

Also all items from smoke free house !! Please note I stopped offering free shipping on most things because well shipping is pricey and I always do my best to package well and ship quickly.


EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC GAMING, 08G-P4-5173-KR , was a mining card (years back) thermal redone and has been used for Fortnite for about 2 years. Card has been fully tested its a used card and shows has some thermal pad stains on back (pads were changed) I'll go over the card again with contact cleaner and air dust (out of contact cleaner this AM) 125.00 Shipped OBO.

IMG_0031.jpg
IMG_0030.jpg


NIB-ish Ati All in Wonder 9600 128MB (part of the shrink wrap on the front is torn so I don't call it NIB) Great for a retro build (my original plan) I listed it on eBay but maybe someone here is looking for one as well.
Not trying to go crazy 100+sh (if I am crazy let me know)

IMG_0032.jpg


RAM

2x 512MB PC133 purchased in a lot of older stuff to sort through still factory sealed so good for someone looking to do a retro build. 15 each shipped obo (I've been out of the old hardware game a while so feel to let me know)
IMG_0024.jpg



10x 256MB PC133 CL3 10 each shipped obo (I've been out of the old hardware game a while so feel to let me know)
IMG_0025.jpg


Solid States


CPU(S)

Video Cards


Full Desktops


Memory (more to come)


Motherboards CPUs & Combos More to come but for now just the boards.



All boards have been tested (please note just board and I/O shield *unless noted* !!



Power Supplies

Power supplies include what is listed (all are fully tested buy may be missing cables etc) Most were lightly used as we switched to server power with breakout boards quickly.

(sold) Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5" Pulled from a desktop switched to nvme has not seen much use. 85.00 +Shipping each (sold)

I'll do another inventory soon but I feel these prices are pretty fair for now. Memory Coming as well!

Video Cards ( I detest ebay and know they are going for higher but I also like to think I'm not a satchel of richards so see below)
Also I know I may get swamped with messages so I will get back to everyone in order!

**sold** ASUS Phoenix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 V2 12GB , pulled from my sons rig for an upgrade, good little form factor card. 300+ shipping OBO


(Unless noted all cards were used for mining) All cards will be re-flashed to stock bios cleaned , re-pasted when needed and thermal pads changed on some)
This list will take a little to update I had to purchase the lot to get a deal but I am having to test each one , flash to stock , stress test. All cards are ran through a gamut of test.
So far I have a few MSI that did not exactly fail but say they 90C but cool to the touch so they are being set aside. (Not all cards will have all the testing screenshots etc I haven't gotten that organized yet)


Holding Area or Sold
 

Attachments

  • 20160425_101529.jpg
    20160425_101529.jpg
    111.9 KB · Views: 111
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20220518104732_S39FNX0HA09787T.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20220518104732_S39FNX0HA09787T.png
    55 KB · Views: 1
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20220518104732_S39FNX0HA09787T.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20220518104732_S39FNX0HA09787T.png
    55 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20220518113003_S5JANJ0N218104L.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20220518113003_S5JANJ0N218104L.png
    54.9 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20220518113745_S250NX0H410991M.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20220518113745_S250NX0H410991M.png
    55.4 KB · Views: 1
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20220518114211_S39FNX0HB14022H.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20220518114211_S39FNX0HB14022H.png
    55 KB · Views: 1
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20220518115123_S39FNX0HB13592D.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20220518115123_S39FNX0HB13592D.png
    55 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20220518122526_S250NX0H410993B.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20220518122526_S250NX0H410993B.png
    55.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8428.jpg
    IMG_8428.jpg
    509.1 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_354.png
    Screenshot_354.png
    88.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8429.jpg
    IMG_8429.jpg
    430.5 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_8d446.jpg
    IMG_8d446.jpg
    425.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8447.jpg
    IMG_8447.jpg
    364.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8441 (1).jpg
    IMG_8441 (1).jpg
    493.6 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_155.png
    Screenshot_155.png
    914.5 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20220523092914_50026B7783476036.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20220523092914_50026B7783476036.png
    60.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8516.jpg
    IMG_8516.jpg
    501.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8518.jpg
    IMG_8518.jpg
    391.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8532.jpg
    IMG_8532.jpg
    460.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8533.jpg
    IMG_8533.jpg
    118.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8538.jpg
    IMG_8538.jpg
    411 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8537.jpg
    IMG_8537.jpg
    303.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8540.jpg
    IMG_8540.jpg
    438 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8542.jpg
    IMG_8542.jpg
    484.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8541.jpg
    IMG_8541.jpg
    488.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8545.jpg
    IMG_8545.jpg
    401.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8546.jpg
    IMG_8546.jpg
    337.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8572.jpg
    IMG_8572.jpg
    554 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8574.jpg
    IMG_8574.jpg
    529.1 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20220615155818_S5HTNE0N105426V.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20220615155818_S5HTNE0N105426V.png
    55.5 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20220615155700.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20220615155700.png
    55.3 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_8612.jpg
    IMG_8612.jpg
    475.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8614.jpg
    IMG_8614.jpg
    492.7 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_8644.jpg
    IMG_8644.jpg
    119.1 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_8653.jpg
    IMG_8653.jpg
    157 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8654.jpg
    IMG_8654.jpg
    461.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8660.jpg
    IMG_8660.jpg
    485.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8668.jpg
    IMG_8668.jpg
    581.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_8670.jpg
    IMG_8670.jpg
    462.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9093.jpg
    IMG_9093.jpg
    425 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9094.jpg
    IMG_9094.jpg
    450.6 KB · Views: 1
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20220909054809.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20220909054809.png
    52.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9091.jpg
    IMG_9091.jpg
    198.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9170.jpg
    IMG_9170.jpg
    318.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9171.jpg
    IMG_9171.jpg
    346.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9177 (1).jpg
    IMG_9177 (1).jpg
    353.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9178 (1).jpg
    IMG_9178 (1).jpg
    267 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9189.jpg
    IMG_9189.jpg
    506.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9187.jpg
    IMG_9187.jpg
    308.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9188.jpg
    IMG_9188.jpg
    358.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9190.jpg
    IMG_9190.jpg
    352 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9191.jpg
    IMG_9191.jpg
    1,014.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9193.jpg
    IMG_9193.jpg
    517.4 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_9192.jpg
    IMG_9192.jpg
    1.2 MB · Views: 1
  • IMG_9196.jpg
    IMG_9196.jpg
    417 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9199.jpg
    IMG_9199.jpg
    751.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9180.jpg
    IMG_9180.jpg
    308.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9181.jpg
    IMG_9181.jpg
    346.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9205.jpg
    IMG_9205.jpg
    332.4 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_9206.jpg
    IMG_9206.jpg
    282.7 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_9264.jpg
    IMG_9264.jpg
    365.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9256.jpg
    IMG_9256.jpg
    699.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9265.jpg
    IMG_9265.jpg
    621.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9261.jpg
    IMG_9261.jpg
    695.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9344.jpg
    IMG_9344.jpg
    551.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9346.jpg
    IMG_9346.jpg
    354.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9336.jpg
    IMG_9336.jpg
    532.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9353.jpg
    IMG_9353.jpg
    594.7 KB · Views: 1
  • s-l1600 (9).jpg
    s-l1600 (9).jpg
    106.5 KB · Views: 0
  • s-l1600 (8).jpg
    s-l1600 (8).jpg
    144.4 KB · Views: 0
  • s-l1600 (7).jpg
    s-l1600 (7).jpg
    179.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9410.jpg
    IMG_9410.jpg
    487.8 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_9412.jpg
    IMG_9412.jpg
    547.9 KB · Views: 1
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20221027101943.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20221027101943.png
    51.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9427.jpg
    IMG_9427.jpg
    414 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9426.jpg
    IMG_9426.jpg
    519.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9420.jpg
    IMG_9420.jpg
    581 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9424.jpg
    IMG_9424.jpg
    591.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9423.jpg
    IMG_9423.jpg
    477.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9543.jpg
    IMG_9543.jpg
    611.5 KB · Views: 0
  • A24G_1_201911202139451904.jpg
    A24G_1_201911202139451904.jpg
    42.1 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_9583.jpg
    IMG_9583.jpg
    361.8 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_9584.jpg
    IMG_9584.jpg
    437.2 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
J

janas19

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2012
Messages
1,797
Is there any chance that I could trade my i7-2600 plus something for that i7-3770? Probably wishful thinking but man is that a sweet CPU.

Bump for you
 
Vanilla Heat

Vanilla Heat

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
1,189
Bump building a new gpu folding rig so need to sell some stuffs, will have more listed this afternoon.
 
C

Cutter

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 9, 2003
Messages
293
Interested in the model #of the msi 970 board I am thinking a combo deal with the the 6300,msi board and the 560. Let me know,trying to put together a low budget gaming pc. The one I have now is a 775 socket lol
Not working real well
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top