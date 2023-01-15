FS: EVGA FTW3 Ultra Gaming 3080 Ti

Have a less than 1 year old:

Part Number: 12G-P5-3967-KR

Part Desc: EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 ULTRA GAMING, 12G-P5



This card has been used for gaming only. Not overclocked. Non smoking house. Runs fine. Just upgrading, so am selling this nice card.

I bought this new at the tail end of the pandemic crunch, April 2022. The card is registered with EVGA and has 800+ days of warranty left.

If I'm not mistaken, I can unregister it and you can register it and continue the warranty.

EVGA is still selling these new on their site.



This card has all the RGB run via EVGA Precision and REQUIRES 3 PCIe 8 pin connectors. Please make sure that you have THREE individual PCIe connectors and at least a 750 Watt PSU.

The card can draw 390 Watts gaming. The fan system is quiet and the card runs cool. The card is 3 slots and roughly 12 inches long, so make sure you have room in the case.



I am asking $600, shipped to the US 48 via UPS ground. Please pay by PayPal. Comes in the original box.



Feel free to PM me with questions. thanks for looking. heat is under magoo.