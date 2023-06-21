FS: EVGA Dark KINGPIN Z690 Motherboard Brand New

Selling an EVGA Dark KINGPIN Z690 motherboard. Item is brand new, never opened.

EVGA could have placed a signed Micheal Jordan rookie card inside, you won't know unless you buy.

$330 Venmo/Zelle shipped to continental US.

If you want to use PayPal, buyer has to cover the fee.

Heatware in signature :)
 
