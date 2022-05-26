FS - EVGA 980 Ti SC

G

Goomz

Gawd
Joined
Jun 20, 2005
Messages
908
EVGA 980 Ti SC - $80
Reference design. Been solid as my main gaming card for a while now. Retail box
EVGA Part Number: 06G-P4-4992-KR



Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4 - $155 SOLD
Retail box and accessories included. Flashed with latest bios to support 13th gen.
Intel 12700k - $275 SOLD
Retail box included
Intel 12700k - $275 SOLD
Retail box included
MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 - $135 SOLD
Retail box and accessories included
Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 16GB (8GBx2) CL16 BL2K8G36C16U4B (Black) - $45 SOLD
16-18-18-38 1.35V
Micron e-die
Retail box
Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 16GB (8GBx2) CL16 BL2K8G32C16U4B (Black) - $45 SOLD
16-18-18-36 1.35V
Micron e-die
Retail box

-Prices include shipping in the US lower 48.
-Prefer to deal with established traders please send your heatware upon inquiry.
-Combo discounts available.
-My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/39033/to
 
Last edited:
Old thread but CPU and Motherboard are back up for sale. Two 16GB sets of DDR4 added soon.
 
sderden

sderden

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 21, 2005
Messages
392
I have almost the exact same setup only I have the KF of the CPU. Otherwise same. This is a fantastic Combo. The MB is stable as they get. Running my 4090 no issues. Ever. Free BUMP>......
 
