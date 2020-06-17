FS: EVGA 850w Platinum PSU, Gigabyte Brix HTPC, Samsung DDR3

Hello Hard Forums. I have for sale the following items.1. EVGA SuperNOVA P2 850w 80+ Platinum. Fully modular and includes all original cables. $150 shipped.2. Gigabyte BRIX HTPC. This features 4th gen Intel procesor 4570R and 8GB of SK Hynix memory. It includes Crucial SSD as well. It can play 4k through the HDMI port. $200 shipped.3. 8GB Samsung DDR3 SODIMM memory. 1600mhz rated. $25 shipped.4. 8GB Generic DDR3 SODIMM memory. 1600mhz rated. $25 shipped.HEATWARE