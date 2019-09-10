FS: EVGA 850 G2, WC Fittings

EVGA 850 G2 PSU

BNIB

$135 shipped

Assorted Alphacool Eizaphen Fittings

$40 shipped for all 10 fittings; $5ea. for regular fitting, $9ea. for 90degree, $7ea. for 45 degree + shipping if purchasing individually

rv8000 51-0-0

Selling off a whole bunch of parts I have laying around after moving to a new apartment and replacing some pc builds. I will be adding parts periodically.**Updated 2/16/20 - added EVGA 850 G2______________________________________________Replacement unit for the 750w G2 unit I RMA'd due to bad fan, unopened, GOLD rated, fully modular.- G1/4, 16mm/10mm compression fittings (soft tube). Used in a loop for roughly 4 months, then tore the loop down. Used with distilled water and some additive only (no dyes). 7 regular fittings, 2 90 degree fittings, and one 45 degree fitting. No paint chipping or wear and they basically look brand new.I accept paypal and google wallet, ship to US48, and ship via USPS or UPS depending on cost/location. Heatware under