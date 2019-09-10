FS: EVGA 850 G2, WC Fittings

Selling off a whole bunch of parts I have laying around after moving to a new apartment and replacing some pc builds. I will be adding parts periodically.
**Updated 2/16/20 - added EVGA 850 G2
______________________________________________
EVGA 850 G2 PSU - BNIB Replacement unit for the 750w G2 unit I RMA'd due to bad fan, unopened, GOLD rated, fully modular. $135 shipped
Assorted Alphacool Eizaphen Fittings - G1/4, 16mm/10mm compression fittings (soft tube). Used in a loop for roughly 4 months, then tore the loop down. Used with distilled water and some additive only (no dyes). 7 regular fittings, 2 90 degree fittings, and one 45 degree fitting. No paint chipping or wear and they basically look brand new. $40 shipped for all 10 fittings; $5ea. for regular fitting, $9ea. for 90degree, $7ea. for 45 degree + shipping if purchasing individually
I accept paypal and google wallet, ship to US48, and ship via USPS or UPS depending on cost/location. Heatware under rv8000 51-0-0
_____________________
delidded 8700k - SOLD
XSPC RX360 V3 - SOLD
Thermalright TS140 - SOLD
EK-XRES 100 SPC-60 MX PWM - SOLD
EK SE 360 - SOLD
Z390 Dark - SOLD
CM Masterkeys Pro S - SOLD
TP-Link AC2300 - SOLD
Sapphire 5700XT - SOLD
**Updated 2/16/20 - added EVGA 850 G2
______________________________________________
EVGA 850 G2 PSU - BNIB Replacement unit for the 750w G2 unit I RMA'd due to bad fan, unopened, GOLD rated, fully modular. $135 shipped
Assorted Alphacool Eizaphen Fittings - G1/4, 16mm/10mm compression fittings (soft tube). Used in a loop for roughly 4 months, then tore the loop down. Used with distilled water and some additive only (no dyes). 7 regular fittings, 2 90 degree fittings, and one 45 degree fitting. No paint chipping or wear and they basically look brand new. $40 shipped for all 10 fittings; $5ea. for regular fitting, $9ea. for 90degree, $7ea. for 45 degree + shipping if purchasing individually
I accept paypal and google wallet, ship to US48, and ship via USPS or UPS depending on cost/location. Heatware under rv8000 51-0-0
_____________________
delidded 8700k - SOLD
XSPC RX360 V3 - SOLD
Thermalright TS140 - SOLD
EK-XRES 100 SPC-60 MX PWM - SOLD
EK SE 360 - SOLD
Z390 Dark - SOLD
CM Masterkeys Pro S - SOLD
TP-Link AC2300 - SOLD
Sapphire 5700XT - SOLD
Attachments
-
360.6 KB Views: 0
-
338.4 KB Views: 0
-
274.5 KB Views: 0
-
320.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited: