FS: EVGA 550GM SFX PSU, AMD Radeon Pro WX 4100 4gb GPU, Lian LI TU150 mITX Case

EVGA Supernova 550GM 550 watt Full Modular SFX PSU. As New complete in the box......………$75 ShippedAMD Radeon Pro WX 4100 4gb Low Profile Workstation GPU. Great card for Autocad or everyday use, goes nice in an mITX build. I just have the full height bracket for it. Used briefly in new condition...………….$175 ShippedLian Li TU150 miniITX Case Silver. As New complete in the box. One of the feet has a small chip. Lian Li is sending me a new set that I will forward...…………………….$79 ShippedPayment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..265-0-0