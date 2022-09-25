FS: EVGA 3090ti FTW3 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 128G Pink Gold - BNIB T-Mobile $425, WD White Label(same as WD Red) 8TB & Hitachi 7200rpm 4TB

Everything can be shipped or picked up in the Raleigh area(North Carolina).

EVGA 3090TI FTW3 Ultra - $1100 shipped
3090Ti FTW3 Ultra, the last commercially available GPU series from EVGA
Mint condition, babied and kept in a well vented, dust-filtered case. Located in Chapel Hill, NC. Can ship, accept PP(F&F only)
S22 in Pink Gold 128GB, Brand new from T-Mo, I just switched over and picked a phone with some promotion. Located near Raleigh NC, will ship too! Asking $425 shipped OBO

Also have 7 HDDs

WD 8TB Drives(White label, but they are identical to the WD reds with TLER enabled) - $90 each or $80 each with the enclosure (or as a pair)

Hitachi 4TB 7200 RPM - $40 each or $180 for all 5 or with the enclosure, 1 of the drives was used as a spare, so not really used at all.

All drives are working fine, will produce SMART reports before shipping out as well.
 
