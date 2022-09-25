FS: EVGA 3090ti FTW3 Ultra, Galaxy S22 128G Pink Gold - BNIB $425, WD White Label(WD Red) 8TB & Hitachi 7200rpm 4TB, EVGA 1600 G+ & 1300 P+ PSU

Everything can be shipped or picked up in the Raleigh area(North Carolina).

EVGA 3090TI FTW3 Ultra - $1100 shipped
3090Ti FTW3 Ultra, the last commercially available GPU series from EVGA
1f622.png

Mint condition, babied and kept in a well vented, dust-filtered case. Located in Chapel Hill, NC. Can ship, accept PP(F&F only)
ftw_1.jpgftw_2.jpg


S22 in Pink Gold 128GB, Brand new from T-Mo, I just switched over and picked a phone with some promotion. Located near Raleigh NC, will ship too! Asking $425 shipped OBO

1664078268176.png

Brand new sealed: EVGA SuperNova 1600G+ Power supply, sells for $329, has 10 year transferrable warranty. $300 shipped. or $270 picked up from Raleigh area!
220-GP-1600-X1_LG_1.png


Brand new sealed EVGA SuperNova 1300 P+, sells for $295, also has a 10 year transferrable warranty. $270 shipped or $240 picked up in the Raleigh NC area.

220-PP-1300-X1_LG_1.png

Also have 7 HDDs

WD 8TB Drives(White label, but they are identical to the WD reds with TLER enabled) - $90 each or $160 for the pair

8TB_1.png8TB_2.png

Hitachi 4TB 7200 RPM - $40 each or $180 for all 5, 1 of the drives was used as a spare, so not really used at all.

All drives are working fine, will produce SMART reports before shipping out as well.
 
What is this enclosure you mentioned for the Western Digital HDDs? Are they inside of USB enclosures?
 
