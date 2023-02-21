FS: EVGA 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra, AMD reference 6900xt, Super Flower 1000w PSU



EVGA 3090 ti FTW3 Ultra - $900 shipped

AMD Reference 6900 xt. - $500 shipped

Super Flower 1000w Platinum PSU - $130 shipped.

Heatware in signaturePaypal G&SUPS ground insured with signature requiredThis was bought directly from EVGA last August so it's only 6 months old. I'm not a miner. Card is mint and so is the box. Just got a 4090 so no longer need this.Purchased this last January new from a scalper. Has been in my Mac Pro dormant for 99% of its life, rarely if ever gamed on. Forgot I even had it as my Mac Pro hasn't been used much the past year. I do have the original receipt dated 1/21/2022 so it should have plenty of warranty left.Bought new from Amazon in August 2020 and have receipt. Upgraded last summer to a 1600w PSU and hasn't been used since, as stated I'm not a miner.