FS: EVGA 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra, AMD reference 6900xt, Super Flower 1000w PSU

T

TrevorR

Gawd
Joined
Jun 13, 2006
Messages
855
Heatware in signature
Paypal G&S
UPS ground insured with signature required

EVGA 3090 ti FTW3 Ultra - $900 shipped
This was bought directly from EVGA last August so it's only 6 months old. I'm not a miner. Card is mint and so is the box. Just got a 4090 so no longer need this.
IMG_0554.JPEG

IMG_0555.JPEG

IMG_0556.JPEG



AMD Reference 6900 xt. - $500 shipped
Purchased this last January new from a scalper. Has been in my Mac Pro dormant for 99% of its life, rarely if ever gamed on. Forgot I even had it as my Mac Pro hasn't been used much the past year. I do have the original receipt dated 1/21/2022 so it should have plenty of warranty left.
IMG_0557.JPEG

IMG_0558.JPEG



Super Flower 1000w Platinum PSU - $130 shipped.
Bought new from Amazon in August 2020 and have receipt. Upgraded last summer to a 1600w PSU and hasn't been used since, as stated I'm not a miner.
IMG_0559.JPEG

IMG_0560.JPEG

IMG_0561.JPEG
 
