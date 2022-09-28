FS: EVGA 3090 FTW3 ULTRA HYDRO COPPER (HEATKILLER CURRENTLY) 24G-P5-3989-KR

Recipe7
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2011
- Messages
- 466
I originally purchased a Hydrocopper which had some power limitations. EVGA via RMA sent me a new unit as replacement, which has been working flawlessly (no variances in power delivery between sources) since I received the replacement back in June of 2021. This has a 10 year warranty that is attached to my EVGA account.
I am the only owner of this gpu. I have never ever mined with this gpu. I’ve used only Mayhems pastel white coolant. I decided to try out the Heatkiller FTW3 Block. The temps are better (5-6C), and delta lower (12-13C vs 18-19C), than the Hydro Copper block
The gpu is 100% stable at 2070 core at 1.025v on every game I’ve tried. It will benchmark past 2100 core at 1.025v.
This purchase comes with original box, hydrocopper block, and contents for the 3090, and original box and contents for the Heatkiller.
Planning to move on to the next gen of AMD since EVGA is now out of the game. Not psyched at selling this at a lower cost, considering I have a 10 year warranty on this gpu.
Price: 1000USD shipped from Los Angeles. I have 2FA activated on my account, and Heatware Here.
Paypal (G&S add 3%), Zelle, or Cash.
I am the only owner of this gpu. I have never ever mined with this gpu. I’ve used only Mayhems pastel white coolant. I decided to try out the Heatkiller FTW3 Block. The temps are better (5-6C), and delta lower (12-13C vs 18-19C), than the Hydro Copper block
The gpu is 100% stable at 2070 core at 1.025v on every game I’ve tried. It will benchmark past 2100 core at 1.025v.
This purchase comes with original box, hydrocopper block, and contents for the 3090, and original box and contents for the Heatkiller.
Planning to move on to the next gen of AMD since EVGA is now out of the game. Not psyched at selling this at a lower cost, considering I have a 10 year warranty on this gpu.
Price: 1000USD shipped from Los Angeles. I have 2FA activated on my account, and Heatware Here.
Paypal (G&S add 3%), Zelle, or Cash.
Last edited: