FS: EVGA 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming video card 675$

Video card still has roughly 1 year left on warranty. Selling it for 675$. I just sold a 3080 on here around last month. I accept venmo or cashapp.

I am 100% legit. My name is Nicholas Brennan I work in tech for the state of MA. You can look me up on linkedin . I have been on this site forever. I can give you my cell phone number if you'd like to chat before I ship the card.

Ok thanks, happy shopping!

Nick
 
Do you have heatware? BTW, just saying ''I am 100% legit'' makes you sound sketchy AF. Do you take paypal?
 
I litterally have been on this site for nearly 20 years almost. I think I have heatware under jarablue.

I just sold a video card on here. And have sold plenty of stuff in the past on here. I am not sketchy at all. I say I'm legit cause I am. No paypal. Look up my posts here in the fs/ft forum. Ive sold here plenty in the past with 0 issues. I just searched my post history here and there is plenty in this forum. Just fyi.
 
That's cool man, I'm just saying that saying that sounds weird. I'm definitely interested but I don't have venmo or cashapp.
 
That's cool man, I'm just saying that saying that sounds weird. I'm definitely interested but I don't have venmo or cashapp.
Sorry about that.

I don't use paypal. I have zelle which is bank transfers. Only other way. Sorry.

If you live close to Worcester, MA I could meet you someplace.
 
Sorry about that.

I don't use paypal. I have zelle which is bank transfers. Only other way. Sorry.

If you live close to Worcester, MA I could meet you someplace.
No dice, I'm in PA. Do you do Metapay (facebook)?
 
