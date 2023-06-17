FS: EVGA 3080ti FTW3

Original owner of the card, never mined. Only done some mild gaming on it. Most of the time I even had it set to a lower power limit in Precision to run cooler and quieter.
Card is in perfect working condition, only issue is some scuffing on the EVGA name plate (see pic 1) thanks to Corsair's gigantic block cable combs.
I do have the original box which it will ship in.
477 days left on warranty from EVGA.
Asking $625 shippped OBO.
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/24853/to
