FS: EVGA 3080ti FTW3 Hydro Copper, Mac Mini M1, RealSimulator FSSB-R3 Lighting

EVGA 3080ti FTW3 Hydro Copper
Perfect condition. Never used dye in my loop, only Primochill prep and utopia.
$650 shipped CONUS
M1 Mac Mini w/ 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
Excellent condition, no dents or dings. Includes power cable and box.
$400 shipped CONUS
RealSimulator FSSB-R3
Mint condition and practically brand new. I bought this last September for my F-16 simulator and it's sweet. Shortly thereafter RS announced the Ultra variant and I decided I'd rather have that one.
Product Page
$400 shipped CONUS.
With shipping and exchange rates these cost about $600 to get in the US. I'm open to offers but I feel like the price is pretty fair.
My Heatware
