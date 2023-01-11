FS: EVGA 3080ti FTW3 Hydro Copper, Mac Mini M1, RealSimulator FSSB-R3 Lighting

EVGA 3080ti FTW3 Hydro Copper

M1 Mac Mini w/ 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

RealSimulator FSSB-R3

$450

Perfect condition. Never used dye in my loop, only Primochill prep and utopia.$650 shipped CONUSExcellent condition, no dents or dings. Includes power cable and box.$400 shipped CONUSMint condition and practically brand new. I bought this last September for my F-16 simulator and it's sweet. Shortly thereafter RS announced the Ultra variant and I decided I'd rather have that one.$400 shipped CONUS.With shipping and exchange rates these cost about $600 to get in the US. I'm open to offers but I feel like the price is pretty fair.