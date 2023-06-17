FS: EVGA 3080ti FTW3 - $575 shipped

I

Interitus

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
111
Original owner of the card, never mined. Only done some mild gaming on it. Most of the time I even had it set to a lower power limit in Precision to run cooler and quieter.

Card is in perfect working condition - GOOD NEWS! Turns out the scuffing was because there was a piece of film still on the logo. Peeled it off and it's pristine underneath! New pic of top of card and nameplate added! only issue is some scuffing on the EVGA name plate (see pic 1) thanks to Corsair's gigantic block cable combs.

I do have the original box which it will ship in.

477 days left on warranty from EVGA.

Asking $575 shippped OBO.

Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/24853/to
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20230617_163834889.jpg
    PXL_20230617_163834889.jpg
    418.5 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230621_212858905.jpg
    PXL_20230621_212858905.jpg
    268.5 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230621_212910804.jpg
    PXL_20230621_212910804.jpg
    497.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
bump - price drop.

She needs a good home. (And I need cash for a new lawn mower because adulting is fun)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top