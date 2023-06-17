FS: EVGA 3080ti FTW3 - $575 shipped

Original owner of the card, never mined. Only done some mild gaming on it. Most of the time I even had it set to a lower power limit in Precision to run cooler and quieter.
Card is in perfect working condition - GOOD NEWS! Turns out the scuffing was because there was a piece of film still on the logo. Peeled it off and it's pristine underneath! New pic of top of card and nameplate added!
I do have the original box which it will ship in.
477 days left on warranty from EVGA.
Asking $575 shippped OBO.
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/24853/to
