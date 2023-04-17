FS: EVGA 3080 Ti XC3 Modded $550

H

heatshiver

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 12, 2011
Messages
223
I am selling my EVGA 3080 Ti XC3. I picked this up about a year ago and immediately replaced all the thermal pads, thermal paste, and added a CoolMyGPU heating plate.

It's never had any issues.

I'm asking $550 via FF or Zelle, which includes shipping. My heatware is here.

Here it is in my current rig:

20230417_094554.jpg

20230417_094559.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top