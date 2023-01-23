FS:EVGA 3080 TI FTW3

5900X: Never manually overclocked, always ran under water, now moving to the 7000 series: $210.00

There's a photo showing all the pins are straight as an arrow.



P/N: 400-HY-1988-B1

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11gxkSdQz-y1wK_Rye2rWWzeVddgs9ie0?usp=share_link EVGA Hybrid AIO for 3080TI never used, still packaged up. $80P/N: 400-HY-1988-B1

​

Hi Everyone,All items adult owned and very well taken care of.Everything comes in original box with the exception of the cpu, which will be packed bombproof like everything else with photos.Shipping: I'll split shipping/insurance/signature confirmation.Local pickup can be made if you're in the San Diego area.Any anomalies on any of the items is due to my inability to photo without shadows.EVGA 3080TI FTW3 - Typically used for a few hours every weekend.Card still has 545 days left on warranty: $625Sold, Thanks Ramon.........Sold, Thanks Tim!Heatware under: SphereThanks!