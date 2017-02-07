FS: EVGA 3080 FTW3, Prolimatech Samuel 17, Noctua 200mm fan (+other noctua fans), freebies

1. Prolimatech Samuel 17 low profile cooler. Only have LGA 115X/1200 mounting bracket. Includes corsair fan.
http://www.prolimatech.com/en/products/detail.asp?id=157
20231205_140813.jpg


$25 Shipped to lower 48. +Buyer pays any additional transaction fees.




2. EVGA RTX 3080 10GB FTW3 ed. Excellent condition, cleaned. Re-padded. Will post pics later today.
https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=851d6ab3-dfa2-41c9-97cd-a0cc6caec1e8

$400 Shipped to lower 48. +Buyer pays any additional transaction fees.

3. Noctua A20 PWM 200mm fan. Used, cleaned/excellent condition. Original box and accessories included. Also have NF-F12, 2x A14, and 2x A15. They will cost less of course.
20231205_125911.jpg


$25 Shipped to lower 48. +Buyer pays any additional transaction fees


FREE items (you just pay shipping):
Both are like new condition, very little use.
1) Perfect pushup handles
2) Tacklife multi function wire tracker
3) G.Skill F4-2400C 15D 16GB DDR4 https://www.gskill.com/product/165/172/1535620999/F4-2400C15D-16GRR
4) Kingston DDR4 2x4gb https://www.kingston.com/en/memory/search/discontinuedmodels?partid=HX430C15SB2K2/8
Used/Partially working:
5) SS 750W Snow Silent PSU w/ 2 PCI-e ports non-functioning



IMG_20230522_114909.jpg



----







I accept PP, Zelle, Venmo, and US P.O. money orders.


--------------------------------
SOLD...
Noctua NH-D15
CM 212 Evo x2
Corsair H150i Pro
Sennheiser HD 558
-------------------------------

Heat: http://www.heatware.com/u/83965 130-0-0
 

Where were all these 3770k's hiding when I was looking for one ??? I was forced to get a 6700k.
 
Yup, I ended up buying a 3770 because the K was hard to find and spendy.
 
Furious_Styles said:
Too bad. The K's are terrific when paired with a good HSF. I'm still using one for my PC and maybe will get a Ryzen upgrade later this year. But even @ 1440p I have felt no pressure to upgrade.
Yup. I was going to replace it just because but this was a budget used build and I am at that point where I should consider upgrading to something later rather than dump more $$ into it.
 
I'm interested in the 1070 but the price point is a bit out of my league. You taking offers?
 
Not to thread dump, but wouldn't this be the Titan X (2016 Pascal) card? IIRC, the Titan Xp is the 2017 variant which bests the 1080 Ti.

edit: I see that you're clearly marketing it as the 2016 model but calling it a Titan Xp might be a little misleading for some buyers as that naming scheme is reserved for the 2017 model.
 
Ugh, looks like the Noctua only supports memory up to 44mm and my damned TridentZ are 45mm.

Bump for ya.
 
xp3nd4bl3 said:
Ugh, looks like the Noctua only supports memory up to 44mm and my damned TridentZ are 45mm.

Bump for ya.
I am currently using a NH-D14 while setting up a build before going to water, the RAM is TridentZ and it clears. I keep this cooler on hand for just this purpose and have used it on several builds so far, all with TridentZ memory.
 
What mounting HW does it come with and what sort of socket repair? Just pin or more thorough?
 
I like how MSI has the "warranty void if removed" sticker on that screw. I guess they must not be aware that shit is illegal.

Someone should contact FTC about MSI's little stickers.

Also nice card, GLWS.
 
