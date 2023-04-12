FS EVGA 3080 FTW3 10gb, 8700k delidded and Aorus Gaming 7 z370 board, Apple Watch 45mm Series 7 cellular+gps

Hey folks,



Up for sale is my RTX 3080 FTW3. This was casually used on and off and still has 566 days of warranty left from EVGA. I'm the original owner and when posting today realized I never added it to my eVGA account, but you can see warranty details in the screenshot. Local is 85118 if you're interested in picking up. Price is $575 obo shipped net to me. I have some heatware from some deals on here, but mainly spend my days in r/hardwareswap and on eBay.



8700k was delidded by Silicon lottery. I believe it binned at 5.2 stable but I can't find the original sheet from them. Processor only, will ship in a small box in an antistatic bag.



$150 shipped



Aorus z370 gaming 7 motherboard, served me well. Will ship in the original box with the back plate inside an anti static bag.



$175 shipped



Take both for $300 shipped obo. Price is net to me.



Apple Watch Series 7 45mm aluminum midnight. Watch is in good condition with some light wear and 91% battery health. Comes with watch, band and charger only. This is the cellular and gps model. $275 shipped for this guy.



Heat: Apoxi

eBay: bigpapasmurf566















Thanks!