FS: eVGA 3080 FTW3 10 GB, GSkill 32GB DDR5-6000 CL30 FlareX kit

Selling my GPU and RAM due to newly acquired upgrades.
eVGA 3080 FTW3 10GB non-LHR -- sparsely used for gaming only and in perfect condition. No coil whine. Warranty through the end of November to protect against DOA. $385 shipped
GSkill FlareX 32GB CL30 DDR5-6000 RAM kit -- upgraded to basically the same kit but in 2x32GB capacity. Hynix ICs in this kit, timings tightened up nicely on my AM5 system with no voltage increase. $75 shipped
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/46578/to
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/46578/to
