FS: EVGA 3070 XC3 Ultra

waderunner
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2013
- Messages
- 1,141
I purchased this GPU new retail from Best Buy in 2021.
photos
I have pampered it in a well-cooled, airy case, no overclocking, and running power at less than max.
Only used for gaming and general production, no mining.
Comes with original packaging, original box for the card with matching s/n's.
$275 PayPal G&S shipped USPS Priority.
Good heat.
photos
I have pampered it in a well-cooled, airy case, no overclocking, and running power at less than max.
Only used for gaming and general production, no mining.
Comes with original packaging, original box for the card with matching s/n's.
$275 PayPal G&S shipped USPS Priority.
Good heat.
Last edited: