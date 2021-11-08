FS: EVGA 3070 FTW3 $275 shipped

-Was it mined with?
whattya think! Nothing crazy though.
Only selling because I upgraded to a 4080 Super. This thing runs great. I believe I still have the box the new card was shipped in so I can probably repack it in that. I'll probably send it out USPS.
If you need a DP cable I can throw one in.
I never really did the heatware thing, prettu sure I have like 3 accounts because I always forget about it but here's my eBay https://www.ebay.com/usr/merrydragon812 where nobody ever leaves feedback, I've bought a bunch of crap from this forum, I'm a grown ass man with a job, IQ above 80, you're good.
whattya think! Nothing crazy though.
Only selling because I upgraded to a 4080 Super. This thing runs great. I believe I still have the box the new card was shipped in so I can probably repack it in that. I'll probably send it out USPS.
If you need a DP cable I can throw one in.
I never really did the heatware thing, prettu sure I have like 3 accounts because I always forget about it but here's my eBay https://www.ebay.com/usr/merrydragon812 where nobody ever leaves feedback, I've bought a bunch of crap from this forum, I'm a grown ass man with a job, IQ above 80, you're good.
Attachments
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.