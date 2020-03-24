FS: Evga 2080 TI XC / Asrok z390i phantom, bnib ncase m1 v.61

lyang238

Oct 23, 2009
809
Hi All,

I have a couple of parts for sale due to getting the upgrade bug as a result of the virus.

1. Silver Ncase M1 V6.1 BNIB - $280 shipped
Changed directions in build (I may regret selling this). Unopened and will ship the same way it came in.

2. Evga Rtx 2080 TI XC - $950 shipped lowered to --> 900 shipped
Had for the past 5 months. Still 2ish years of warranty left. No issues just got a 2080 TI Strix OC White.

3. Asrok Z390i Phantom ITX - 170 shipped
Purchased from a different user but never used. It was lightly used and as all the accessories and original box.

Pics will be up soon! Thanks for looking!

Heatware under lyang238
 
