FS: Evga 2080 TI XC / Asrok z390i phantom, bnib ncase m1 v.61

Hi All,



I have a couple of parts for sale due to getting the upgrade bug as a result of the virus.



1. Silver Ncase M1 V6.1 BNIB - $280 shipped

Changed directions in build (I may regret selling this). Unopened and will ship the same way it came in.



2. Evga Rtx 2080 TI XC - $950 shipped lowered to --> 900 shipped

Had for the past 5 months. Still 2ish years of warranty left. No issues just got a 2080 TI Strix OC White.



3. Asrok Z390i Phantom ITX - 170 shipped

Purchased from a different user but never used. It was lightly used and as all the accessories and original box.



Pics will be up soon! Thanks for looking!



Heatware under lyang238