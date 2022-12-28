FS: EVGA 2080 Ti, Intel 9900k w/ Copper IHS, EK GPU & CPU Blocks

xbiker321
EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC GAMING - $420 shipped
11GB GDDR6, Dual HDB Fans, RGB LED, Metal Backplate.
Part Number: 11G-P4-2382-KR
Used for gaming (Apex, Rocket League, R6 Siege)
Intel 9900k with Copper IHS Kit - Intel 9th Gen - RockItCool. - $390 shipped
Kept the CPU at stock 99% of the time under an EK waterblock. Used mainly for gaming. Temperatures were significantly better than the stock IHS.
EK-Vector RTX 2080 Ti - Copper + Plexi GPU Waterblock - $60 shipped ($20 if you buy the 2080 Ti)
Product EAN: 3831109810453. Passed pressure test with EK Pressure Tester for 30min.
EK-Supremacy EVO - Water Blocks - $80 ($40 ea) shipped
White one comes with an EK LED upgrade kit for RGB.
Black one comes with a new clear cover.
Both come with all hardware & thermal paste.
Paypal, Venmo, Google Pay.
- James
HEAT Feedback
eBay Feedback
