FS: EVGA 2080 Ti, Intel 9900k w/ Copper IHS, EK GPU & CPU Blocks

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC GAMING - $420 shipped
11GB GDDR6, Dual HDB Fans, RGB LED, Metal Backplate.
Part Number: 11G-P4-2382-KR
Used for gaming (Apex, Rocket League, R6 Siege)

Intel 9900k with Copper IHS Kit - Intel 9th Gen - RockItCool. - $390 shipped
Kept the CPU at stock 99% of the time under an EK waterblock. Used mainly for gaming. Temperatures were significantly better than the stock IHS.

EK-Vector RTX 2080 Ti - Copper + Plexi GPU Waterblock - $60 shipped ($20 if you buy the 2080 Ti)
Product EAN: 3831109810453. Passed pressure test with EK Pressure Tester for 30min.

EK-Supremacy EVO - Water Blocks - $80 ($40 ea) shipped
White one comes with an EK LED upgrade kit for RGB.
Black one comes with a new clear cover.
Both come with all hardware & thermal paste.

Paypal, Venmo, Google Pay.
- James
HEAT Feedback
eBay Feedback
 

Attachments

  • EVGA RTX 2080 Ti XC.jpg
    EVGA RTX 2080 Ti XC.jpg
    286.5 KB · Views: 0
  • Intel 9900k.jpg
    Intel 9900k.jpg
    108.9 KB · Views: 0
  • Intel 9900k2.jpg
    Intel 9900k2.jpg
    138 KB · Views: 0
  • EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti Pressure Test.jpg
    EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti Pressure Test.jpg
    184.9 KB · Views: 0
  • EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti.jpg
    EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti.jpg
    111.1 KB · Views: 0
  • EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti2.jpg
    EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti2.jpg
    423.1 KB · Views: 0
  • EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti3.jpg
    EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti3.jpg
    362.3 KB · Views: 0
  • EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti4.jpg
    EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti4.jpg
    361.1 KB · Views: 0
  • EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti5.jpg
    EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti5.jpg
    373.3 KB · Views: 0
  • EK Supremecy EVO Black.jpg
    EK Supremecy EVO Black.jpg
    268.4 KB · Views: 0
  • EK Supremecy EVO Black2.jpg
    EK Supremecy EVO Black2.jpg
    268.8 KB · Views: 0
  • EK Supremecy EVO White LED.jpg
    EK Supremecy EVO White LED.jpg
    311.9 KB · Views: 0
  • EK Supremecy EVO White LED2.jpg
    EK Supremecy EVO White LED2.jpg
    299.1 KB · Views: 0
