FS: EVGA 2080 Super - Quadro RTX 4000 (s) - Samsung 7.68TB Enterprise SSD (s) - WD Red Plus 14TB (s) [W] Local Cash or Venmo/Paypal

TechloGoblin
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2009
- Messages
- 253
It's been a while but I am back with some goodies. Hopefully someone can find a home for them.
EVGA 2080 Super = $250
Quadro RTX 4000 = $397/each
Samsung 7.68TB MZ7LH7T6HMLA-00005 ~8000 hours each = $650/each
WD RED Plus 14TB New never installed = $210/each
local will take preference. Prefer Venmo (Goods) or verified Paypal is ok multiple servers decommissioned. hardwareswap username in my profile here too. no mining/no abuse for all quantities
heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/69467/to
EVGA 2080 Super = $250
Quadro RTX 4000 = $397/each
Samsung 7.68TB MZ7LH7T6HMLA-00005 ~8000 hours each = $650/each
WD RED Plus 14TB New never installed = $210/each
local will take preference. Prefer Venmo (Goods) or verified Paypal is ok multiple servers decommissioned. hardwareswap username in my profile here too. no mining/no abuse for all quantities
heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/69467/to