FS: EVGA 2080 Super FTW3 Ultra

Mad[H]atter
Blood Diamond Dealer
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2002
- Messages
- 7,825
Had it listed before, then we bought a house so it got packed away until now.
Payment via Paypal, you pay the fees if not sending friends and family.
Looking for $575 shipped to the US lower 48, no shipping outside of that.
My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/9448
Card in Question: https://www.evga.com/Products/product.aspx?pn=08G-P4-3287-KR
Comes with the retail box, but it's been taped as it tore.
