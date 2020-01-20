FS: Evga 2080 Super FTW3 Ultra Video Card $650

Payment via Paypal Friends and Family or you cover the 3% fee. Dealing with established traders only, be sure to link feedback. My feedback goes back my 19 years here https://www.heatware.com/u/9448 I'll ship via UPS or USPS insured to lower 48 and US buyers only, no International buyers using a shipping service. The card is registered under my name, but the 3 year warranty follows the card, not the buyer. https://www.evga.com/articles/00671/ $650 Shipped The card comes with the card and retail box. More info @ https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=08G-P4-3287-KR {} {} {}