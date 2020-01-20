FS: Evga 2080 Super FTW3 Ultra Video Card $650

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Mad[H]atter, Jan 20, 2020 at 9:26 PM.

  1. Jan 20, 2020 at 9:26 PM #1
    Mad[H]atter

    Mad[H]atter Blood Diamond Dealer

    Messages:
    7,816
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2002
    Payment via Paypal Friends and Family or you cover the 3% fee.
    Dealing with established traders only, be sure to link feedback.
    My feedback goes back my 19 years here https://www.heatware.com/u/9448
    I'll ship via UPS or USPS insured to lower 48 and US buyers only, no International buyers using a shipping service.
    The card is registered under my name, but the 3 year warranty follows the card, not the buyer. https://www.evga.com/articles/00671/

    $650 Shipped
    The card comes with the card and retail box. More info @ https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=08G-P4-3287-KR
    IMG-0069.jpg IMG-0070.jpg IMG-0071.jpg
     
    Mad[H]atter, Jan 20, 2020 at 9:26 PM
    Mad[H]atter, Jan 20, 2020 at 9:26 PM
    #1