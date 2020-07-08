FS: EVGA 2080 Super FTW3 Hybrid

Selling an EVGA 2080 Super FTW3 Hybrid that I purchased from b-stock at evga.com around 2 weeks ago. Selling because the pump on the hybrid cards runs at 100% all the time and is too loud; SO works graveyards and the PC needs to be silent when not gaming/they're awake and the pump is just too loud when silence is needed.



Replaced thermal paste with an IC graphite pad. Including a spare hybrid cooler set with the card as well; I had purchased the hybrid kit for a 2080 XC Ultra in another PC without realizing the kit was for an FTW3 and not the XC variants, so I'm throwing it in with the card. Installed the second fan from the extra kit on the rad for a push/pull setup.



In an NZXT H710 case, it will max out temp ~57c with ambient of ~80f. Temps of VRM/Mem max out at between 56-63c.



Great card if you have an environment where you don't need silence.



Asking $690 shipped/insured to the contiguous US (lower 48).