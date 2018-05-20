FS: EVGA 2070S, Unlocked Galaxy A50, 128gb Micro SD, Free Logitech G603 (needs repair)

1. Used Koss Porta Pro X (Drop Edition - Black) - SOLD

2. Samsung 128 GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card (MB-MC128GA) - $20
3. Logitech G603 with Faulty Scroll Wheel - FREE (I will cover up to $5 shipping)
  • Mouse in good condition other than scroll problem
  • Can potentially be fixed by opening the mouse and adding a shim. (common issue for G403, 603, and 703 mice)
  • When something can be profitably repaired I prefer not to generate e-waste. Too busy recently to give it a try myself.
  • Potential Scroll Wheel Fix
4. New Sealed Unlocked Galaxy A50 - $275 shipped ($75 off)
5. EVGA RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra (08G-P4-3173-KR) - $479
 
