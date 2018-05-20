FS: EVGA 2070S, 128gb Micro SD,

G

GreenOrbs

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2017
Messages
370
Last edited:
C

cdoublejj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 12, 2013
Messages
400
the camera and speaker look like they might make good gifts but, the blu ray writer might be better fit if it work with OSX or ubuntu!
 
G

GreenOrbs

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2017
Messages
370
Pixel XL 128 GB White Temporarily Unavailable until 1/9/2019
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top