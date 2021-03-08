FS: EVGA 2070 super xc ultra in step up queue for 3080 FTW 600$ WD Blue SATA SSD 1TB

Hey guys. I bought this card from Best Buy on 9/17/20 and joined the step up queue for a 3080 ftw on 9/21/20.I have Best Buys receipt and also can transfer the serial and evgas stuff to whoever buys the card.I have the retail box and everything is in mint condition. The card was never overclocked and just played normal games.One catch though. The only payment that I will accept is either cash mailed to me or check, check would have to wait until cleared of course. Cash I would mail the card out the instant it got to me.My cell phone is 508.425.9154 and I have been active on here for awhile. I'm a professional on linkedin and work in the industry.Sorry for the odd payment methods but it is what it is. I am trustworthy and work hard. If you'd like to call me to abate any fears, feel free to ring. We can do face to face on your cell phone and I can show you the card and what you'll be getting.Thanks for looking!Edit: Also I have 2 WD Blue 1TB ssds SATA for sale. I'll sell each one for 75$. Same payment method as above.