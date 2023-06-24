[FS] Evga 1660ti $125 shipped

[H]ard|Gawd
edit: decided to cover the cost of shipping, so now $125 flat.

Selling my card due to upgrade. Never overclocked beyond manufacturer's parameters.
Please note, this is a 3 slot card. Make sure your case has enough space for it.

It also requires 1x 8 pin, or 1x 6+2 pin power cable from your power supply.

my heatware: illli

For more product details see this link:
https://www.evga.com/products/Specs/GPU.aspx?pn=97cb4b02-fe8d-48b2-bddf-7241a213849a
EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC
6GB 192-Bit GDDR6
Boost Clock 1845 MHz
1 x Dual-Link DVI-D
1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x DisplayPort 1.4
1536 Cores CUDA Cores
PCI Express 3.0
 

Great cards for Plex I hear. Drop power down to 80-85% and then add 50-100 MHz to the core. Should only be like 110-120 Watts max then at full load if it ever even hits that with Plex (don't know as I don't use it).
 
