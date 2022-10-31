FS: EVGA 1650 Super SC Ultra Gaming

Have an EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER SC ULTRA GAMING (04G-P4-1357-RX)



It's been sitting in my dad's PC for several months and I just recently upgraded to a 3060TI (gotta be able to game like a champ when back home).

It's in great condition, basically looks new, not sure of the warranty status since I got it originally from a buddy of mine, but it works flawlessly.



Will let go for $120 shipped, prefer paypal FF.



Comment before PM.



Signature in heat.