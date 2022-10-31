FS: EVGA 1650 Super SC Ultra Gaming

M

Mosie100

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 4, 2010
Messages
355
Have an EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER SC ULTRA GAMING (04G-P4-1357-RX)

It's been sitting in my dad's PC for several months and I just recently upgraded to a 3060TI (gotta be able to game like a champ when back home).
It's in great condition, basically looks new, not sure of the warranty status since I got it originally from a buddy of mine, but it works flawlessly.

Will let go for $120 shipped, prefer paypal FF.

Comment before PM.

Signature in heat.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3558.jpg
    IMG_3558.jpg
    476.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3556.jpg
    IMG_3556.jpg
    292.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3557.jpg
    IMG_3557.jpg
    241 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3555.jpg
    IMG_3555.jpg
    400.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3554.jpg
    IMG_3554.jpg
    506.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3553.jpg
    IMG_3553.jpg
    672.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3551.jpg
    IMG_3551.jpg
    348.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3552.jpg
    IMG_3552.jpg
    230.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3550.jpg
    IMG_3550.jpg
    405.2 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top