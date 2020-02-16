FS: EVGA 1300G2 PSU, H80iGT

All parts used but in very good condition



EVGA 1300G2 psu - $115 shipped
Retail box with all cables

Corsair H80iGT - $45 shipped
Retail box with all accessories and unused factory corsair fans

Prices listed are shipped to the lower 48, other locations negotiable.

Prefer Paypal or Venmo. Heatware under azzkiker
 

Still using that power supply, one of the best I've ever had the pleasure of using. Free bump for a monster psu
 
