FS: EVGA 1300G2 PSU, H80iGT, Acer Predator x34 34"

All parts used but in very good condition



EVGA 1300G2 psu - $115 shipped
Retail box with all cables

IMG_3134.JPEG
IMG_3135.JPEG



Corsair H80iGT - $45 shipped
Retail box with all accessories and unused factory corsair fans

IMG_3129.JPEG
IMG_3130.JPEG


Prices listed are shipped to the lower 48, other locations negotiable.



Also:
This monitor is about 2 years old. Very good condition.

Just upgraded to the new x35.

Buyer pays whatever it costs to ship from Salt Lake City... I'm guessing it could be up to $100.

Asking $525 + shipping

327360_IMG-3155.jpg

327361_IMG-3156.jpg

327362_IMG-3157.jpg

327363_IMG-3158.jpg



Heatware under azzkiker. Paypal or Venmo preferred.
 

Still using that power supply, one of the best I've ever had the pleasure of using. Free bump for a monster psu
 
