[FS] EVGA 1080Ti FTW3 + EK Waterblock 4 same separate or combo

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by owcraftsman, Jan 15, 2020 at 6:56 PM.

    additional Images

    EVGA 1080Ti FTW3 $445
    m4fmX8.jpg

    EK-FC1080 GTX Ti FTW3 $75
    uxSWXi.jpg

    Combo Price $500

    GPU was used for approx 1-1/2 years on weekends gaming until I recently upgraded to 2080Ti
    Block was removed and original Air Cooler reinstalled.
    GPU was tested after the transition all is in 100% working order.
    GPUz Validation HERE
    Additional Images show R-G-B working as it did originally on my test bench linked above.
    Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut TIM was used and original pads.

    Juy4vv.png

    Waterblock has all hardware and thermal pads for installation and was thoroughly cleaned and leak tested see "additional images" linked above

