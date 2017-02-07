FS: EVGA 1080 ti FTW3

Furious_Styles
$120 Shipped to lower 48. +Buyer pays any additional transaction fees.
2. EVGA 1080 ti FTW3. Almost entirely gaming use on this card, just replaced compound on core and cleaned.
$180 Shipped to lower 48. +Buyer pays any additional transaction fees.
FREE items (you just pay shipping):
Both are like new condition, very little use.
1) Perfect pushup handles
2) Tacklife multi function wire tracker
I accept PP, Zelle, Venmo, and US P.O. money orders.
SOLD...
Noctua NH-D15
CM 212 Evo x2
Corsair H150i Pro
Sennheiser HD 558
Heat: http://www.heatware.com/u/83965 130-0-0
